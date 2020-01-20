Chandrababu Naidu Condemns House Arrest Of TDP Leaders Ahead Of Andhra Assembly Session

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the house arrest of his party members as well as former MLAs ahead of the special session of the State Assembly on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's three capitals proposal. He also demanded immediate release of the leaders under house arrest.

READ: TDP Chief Naidu Asks CM Jagan Reddy Not To Shift Capital From Amaravati

'Situation was much better during Emergency'

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh also said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government is acting against the Constitution by stifling protests. "House arrest of party leaders and Amaravati JAC leaders is condemnable. Suppression of public voice is undemocratic and against the Constitution. Even during the Emergency, it was much better. Every citizen has the right to protest, and nobody has the power to prevent fundamental rights. YSRCP government is acting in such a way that the fundamental constitutional principles are being violated. Police using brute force is highly condemnable. The house arrests and illegal arrests must be immediately stopped. They should be immediately freed," he said.

WATCH: Chandrababu Naidu Presses For Referendum, Challenges CM Jagan Against 3-capital Idea

The TDP members who are under house arrest include Nakka Anand Babu, Buddha Venkanna , Prattipati Pullarao, K Ravi Kumar, Ramana Murty, Venkataramana Kondababu, and Anantalakshmi.

Still opposition from various quarters

The YSRCP state government has faced intense opposition over the proposal of having three capitals in the state, especially from farmers. The protesting farmers said they donated thousands of acres of fertile land for Amaravati hoping that their future generations will reap benefits of the capital.Under the three capital plan, the CM had proposed to create a Legislative capital in Amaravati, an Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, and a Judicial capital in Kurnool.

In the last week of December, Chandrababu Naidu and his wife visited the protesting farmers to extend their support and stand in solidarity. Speaking to the press at the time of his visit, he said, "The CM is unnecessarily disturbing Amravati. There is no need for additional investment. It is people's capital. It has a Secretary, HC, Assembly Council, DGP office, Raj Bhavan, Irrigation office, electricity offices."

READ: Andhra: HC Lawyers Stage Protest Against Jagan Reddy's Proposed Idea Of Three Capitals

His wife, N Bhuvaneswari donated her gold bangles on December 31, to ease the troubles of protesting farmers. She asked the farmers to auction the bangles to raise money for the protest programmes.

READ: RPI Leader Compares Andhra CM Reddy To 'a Buffalo' For His Apathy Towards Protesters