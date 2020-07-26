Latest News: From France' Tribute To Indian Army To Broad's Six-wicket Haul; Top Stories

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Kargil Vijay Diwas: France Pays Tribute To Indian Army

Paying tribute to India's Kargil Bravehearts on the 21st anniversary of the 1999 Kargil War, France on Sunday, expressed its solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces. Taking to Twitter, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that 'France always stands alongside India', highlighting its defense ties with India. Currently, India is awaiting its 1st batch of Rafale jets from France.

After Karan Johar's Manager, Apoorva Mehta Summoned By Police

The CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. He had been issued summons to be present for questioning, hours after it came to light that the manager of Karan Johar, the owner of Dharma Productions, had also been summoned. Another person to be linked to the case, with celebrities like Kangana Ranaut urging police to issue summons, Mahesh Bhatt, too has been issued summons in the case earlier on Sunday.

Health Ministry Decides Not To Put Itolizumab In National Treatment Protocol

The National Task Force on COVID-19 has decided against including Itolizumab drug in clinical management protocols for treating the disease. The DCGI has approved its "restricted emergency use" in infected patients, official sources said.

Itolizumab is the first novel biologic therapy to be approved anywhere in the world for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications, it added. The drug will be manufactured and formulated as an intravenous injection at the company's bio-manufacturing facility at Biocon Park, Bengaluru.

Stuart Broad's Six-wicket Haul Puts England In The Driver's Seat

Stuart Broad has had a wonderful Test match so far. He scored a quickfire half-century in the first innings as it helped England get to 369 in the first innings and then made a tremendous impact with the ball in hand as the Windies were bundled out for just 197 in the first innings of the series-deciding third Test at the Old Trafford in Machester.

Broad had already accounted for opener Kraig Brathwaite and Roston Chase as West Indies had lost six wickets as skipper Jason Holder and wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich were unbeaten before the play was suspended due to bad light.

Sachin Pilot & 18 Other MLAs At Haryana Hotel, Claims Congress' PL Punia

On Sunday, senior Congress leader PL Punia alleged that former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs from his camp are staying in a Haryana hotel under BJP's "supervision". He maintained that BJP was conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government. According to Punia, the MLAs were not being permitted to meet outsiders. However, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has denied the role of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Rajasthan's political crisis and refuted allegations of Congress legislators being held hostage in the state.

Congress leader PL Punia opined, "One thing is clear that it is the BJP's conspiracy to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government. Sachin Pilot and his MLAs in his camp are staying in a Haryana hotel. They are not being allowed to meet outsiders. They are staying under the BJP's supervision

