The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Are Private Security Services Allowed Amid India's 21 Days Coronavirus Lockdown? Answered

General News

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its official notification has exempted a few of the essential services and one of these is the Private Security agencies.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
private security

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, many services in the country have been shut down to avoid chaos and overcrowding of places. The Ministry of Home Affairs in its official notification has exempted a few of the essential services and one of these is the services provided by the Private Security agencies. - the same is stated in section 4j of the guidelines.

Private Security agencies are agencies that provide security services including deployment and training of security guards. The operation of private security agencies is governed by the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act, 2005(PSARA). 

READ | 'Indians Meet & Fight Together': PM Modi Hails Country's People For Janta Curfew's Success

PM's appeal

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. 

PM Modi also appealed to the people that there was no need to panic and also assured that all the essential commodities would be available and also advised people to not hoard essential items.   

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

List of essential services to be functioning

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines with a list of essential services that will remain open amid the 21-day lockdown. 

READ | 'COVID-19 Has Destroyed Most Able Countries, Only Solution Is Social Distancing': PM Modi

READ | Big Bazaar's Doorstep Delivery Permissable As Per 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
home delivery
IS HOME DELIVERY OF FOOD ALLOWED?
ATM
BANKS, ATM TO REMAIN OPEN
COVID-19
RIJIJU: ALL SPORTS CAMPS TO SHUT
Big Bazaar
BIG BAZAAR DELIVERY PERMISSABLE
Omar Abdullah
OMAR ABDULLAH'S LITTLE HUMOUR
COVID-19
DELHI LANDLORDS UNDER THE RADAR