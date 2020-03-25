Are Private Security Services Allowed Amid India's 21 Days Coronavirus Lockdown? Answered

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, many services in the country have been shut down to avoid chaos and overcrowding of places. The Ministry of Home Affairs in its official notification has exempted a few of the essential services and one of these is the services provided by the Private Security agencies. - the same is stated in section 4j of the guidelines.

Private Security agencies are agencies that provide security services including deployment and training of security guards. The operation of private security agencies is governed by the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act, 2005(PSARA).

PM's appeal

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

PM Modi also appealed to the people that there was no need to panic and also assured that all the essential commodities would be available and also advised people to not hoard essential items.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.



No panic buying please.



Please stay indoors.



I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

List of essential services to be functioning

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines with a list of essential services that will remain open amid the 21-day lockdown.

