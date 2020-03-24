The Debate
Virat Kohli Urges People To Stay At Home, Practice Social Distancing Amid Lockdown

Cricket News

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to social media and urged the citizens of India to stay at home and practice social distancing for tackling COVID-19

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat

Virat Kohli has urged the citizens of India to remain indoors and listen to the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi carefully as he imposed a 21-day complete lockdown with effect from the midnight of Wednesday in order to tackle the dangerous COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

'PLEASE STAY AT HOME': Virat Kohli

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Indian skipper requested one and all to stay at home as social distancing is the only cure for COVID-19.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM announces 21-day pan-India lockdown; COVID-19 cases cross 500

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown 

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand over 520, with ten deaths. 

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence.  All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days -  3 weeks. Coming 21 days, is very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind." 

READ: Harsha Bhogle & Sanjay Manjrekar hail PM Modi's decision of country-wide lockdown

READ: Gautam Gambhir urges everyone to support the 21-day lockdown in order to defeat COVID-19

First Published:
