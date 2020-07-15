Indian Army Gets Nod For Individual Procurement Worth Rs 300 Crores, Read Details

In a major boost to the Indian Armed Forces' arsenal, the Defence Acquisition Council on Wednesday gave its nod for procurement worth up to Rs 300 crores in an attempt to meet the Army's emergent operational requirements. The decision was taken in the special meeting of Defence Acquisition Council earlier today in light of the prevailing situation along the northern borders. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had chaired the meeting which delegated the power for progressing urgent Capital Acquisition Cases.

The move is expected to shrink the procurement timelines and ensure placement of orders within six months and commencement of deliveries within a year. The development also comes with the recent Indo-China clash at the Galwan Valley where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. However, tensions have now de-escalated following diplomatic engagements between both sides.

India to receive first batch of Rafale jets

Amid the recent developments, India is also likely to recieve its first batch of six Rafale jets by July 27 from France which is expected to propel the combat capability of the Indian Air Force. On June 2, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Florence Parly, during which she conveyed that the Rafale jets will be delivered to India as scheduled despite the Coronavirus crisis.

Defence Min to visit LAC & LoC

Rajnath Singh is set to visit Leh, Ladakh LACs as well as areas surrounding Line of Control on July 17-18, sources reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Indian Army top brass will carry out internal deliberation on what transpired in the 14.5 hours-long Corps Commander level talks on July 14-15. A statement is likely to be issued later, sources added. About the aforementioned meeting, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China and India held the fourth commander-level talks on Tuesday, which achieved progress in pushing forward disengagement of frontline border troops from both countries and easing border situation.

