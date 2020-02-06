Army Chief Gen Naravane Reveals Spike In Ceasefire Violations, Says 'most Attempts Foiled'

On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane revealed that there was an increase in the ceasefire violations as Pakistan was getting more desperate. Noting that the terrorist-initiated incidents in Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed a significant reduction in the previous 6 months, he stated that Pakistan was resorting to pushing more terrorists across the border despite the advent of the winter season. Furthermore, the COAS mentioned that most of these infiltration attempts have been foiled.

Manoj Naravane remarked, “Well, the situation in the Valley is quite better. The number of incidents in violence has gone down. The stone-pelting incidents have gone down. The terrorist-initiated incidents have gone down whether it is grenade throwing, whether it is IED attacks or firings. We have seen a marked decline over the last 6 months. But that is true of the hinterland, where the terrorism was more.”

He added, “But, on the other hand, there has been an increase in the ceasefire violations on the LoC. And that was to be expected. Because he is trying his best to push across the terrorists who are there in the various camps and launch pads. Because of the winter, he is finding it difficult to push them across. And therefore, he is resorting to an increased number of violations at different parts of the LoC and trying to push them through to our side, but he has not been successful in that. We are responding in kind. Most of the infiltration attempts have been foiled. And as we have seen, he is now getting desperate to push them across.”

'2,335 incidents of ceasefire violations between May 2019 and January 2020'

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that there had been 2,335 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the Jammu region between May 30, 2019, and January 20, 2020. This was in response to a question asked by an MP of the Upper House. Furthermore, Naik stated that there had been 177 incidents of cross-border firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu since May 30, 2019, till January 20, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)