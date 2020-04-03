Army Medical Team Deployed At Narela Quarantine Camp Amid Presence Of Markaz Attendees

According to sources within the Indian Army, the assistance of the Army doctors has been sought by at a civil medical centre for the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. On Friday, an Army medical team comprising two doctors and two nursing assistants were deployed at the Narela quarantine camp. So far, these doctors have operated only out of the 6 quarantine facilities run by the Army at Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Hindon, Manesar and Chennai. Incidentally, some of the Markaz attendees have also been kept at the Narela camp.

An Indian Army medical team, including 2 doctors & 2 nursing assts, has been provided to local admn in Delhi to help them at Narela quarantine camp. This is the first time Army doctors have been deployed to help civil admn within the country to help tackle #COVID19: Army sources pic.twitter.com/hKTFeU729n — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Indian Army takes measures to combat COVID-19

On March 26, the Indian Army issued instructions in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. For instance, it began to identify infrastructure for setting up quarantine/isolation centres in each military station. Furthermore, it expressed its willingness to support the civil administration with its network of hospitals and lab facilities at COVID-19 hotspots. It also announced the preparation of a plan to augment health experts in severely affected areas if required. Additionally, the Indian Army's Northern Command has started several helplines across the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to advise people on their concerns related to COVID-19.

A day later, the Army launched ‘Operation Namaste’ to fight against the novel coronavirus. COAS General Manoj Naravane stated that it was the Indian Army’s duty to help the government in its fight against COVID-19. Exuding confidence in the success of this operation, he mentioned that Army personnel could seek help from command wise helplines.

