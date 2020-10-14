J&K: Army Foils Infiltration Bid By Pakistani Border Action Team In Kupwara

On Wednesday, the Indian Army foiled suspected Border Action Team (BAT) action along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army apprised about the morning suspicious activity that was observed in Tangdhar village of Kupwara. It added that the timely action by the troops averted an infiltration bid. The area is being searched and surveillance is under progress.



Suspected BAT(Border Action Team) action bid foiled in Tangdhar. Today early morning, suspicious activity was observed of 3-4 intruders by alert troops, close to forward post along LC.Timely action by alert troops averted infiltration bid. Area search& surveillance under progress — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 14, 2020

This statement comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a person, Kuljeet Kumar, from Samba district for allegedly spying for Pakistan. As per sources, Kuljeet had been photographing important locations in Samba and used to send them to Pakistan since 2018. It was also alleged that he used to get paid hefty amounts for doing so.

In coordination with Samba police, security agencies operating in the region nabbed the accused. Four mobile phones, which had photos of many important locations, along with various sim cards have been recovered from his possession. Samba police produced him in court and have taken his remand.

