J&K Congress Slams Farooq Abdullah's Pro-China Remark; Says 'no Other Country Can Meddle'

On Tuesday, J&K Congress leader Ravinder Sharma took a jibe at J&K NC president Farooq Abdullah for seeking China's aid for the restoration of Article 370 & Article 35A in the erstwhile state and stated it to be an internal matter. Farooq Abdullah's statement sparked outrage across the nation, inviting sharp reactions from political leaders and personalities, including now the Congress.

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Sharma mentioned that no other country can intervene in this matter. Further rebuking Abdullah's remark, Sharma said that the latter should not make statements that go against the country and the sentiments of people.

"J&K is an integral part of India. No other country can intervene in this matter. I don't know why he said such a statement. Being a senior leader, he should not have said this. We do not agree with such statements. We also differ from central govt but that does not justify anything which is against the country or hurts the sentiments of people," said Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also slammed Farooq Abdullah's remark and called it 'irresponsible'. Abhishek Manu Singhvi pointed out that keeping aside the political, religious and personal differences, Farooq Abdullah statement seeking China's support at the time when they were fighting India at the border was irresponsible and condemnable.

"Political ideology, differences, discrimination are all in place but at the time when China is deployed with evil intentions on our borders, then Farooq Abdullah's statement in favour of China is not only irresponsible but is also condemnable", wrote Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Twitter, slamming Farooq Abdullah.

राजनीतिक विचारधारा,मतभेद,मनभेद सब अपनी जगह हैं लेकिन उस वक्त जब चीन हमारी सरहदों पर नापाक इरादों के साथ तैनात है,तब #FarooqAbdullah का चीन के पक्ष में बयान न केवल बेहद गैर जिम्मेदाराना है बल्कि निंदनीय भी | — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 13, 2020

Farooq Abdullah's contentious statement

In a recent interview, the 82-year-old parliamentarian had criticised PM Modi for hosting China's President in Chennai and had added that China has not accepted the nullification of Article 370. He had said that China had vowed to not stop till Article 370 was restored as it was an 'open issue'. He had expressed his hope that Kashmiris would get help from China's might and the articles - 370 & 35A are restored. Similarly, he had also urged Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, as border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir.

Lashing out at Abdullah, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Abdullah had tried to justify China's aggression along the Line of Actual Control and said that his remark is "seditious". "There are two aspects. He stated that since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370, it has disturbed China and that's why China is justified for the kind of aggression that it has taken on. In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China's expansionist mindset," he said.

