Indian Army Implements Work From Home, Movement Across Cantonments Restricted

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Army on Monday restricted movements in cantonments and military stations across all military establishments in the 82 districts which are under lockdown. However, personnel engaged in essential services have been permitted to functions, this includes, medical establishments, fire, electricity/ water supply, communication, post offices, and sanitation services.

In the fresh instructions issued on Monday, the Indian Army has also advised all personnel to practice social distancing while performing all tasks and all tasks related to response to COVID-19 shall continue without any hindrance. In an attempt to avoid mass gathering, all CSDs have been shut, only bare essential sections/offices to function on a daily basis and work from home to be implemented. The personnel attending office will adhere to staggered timings.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 415 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 89. Seven deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 82 districts across the nation.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.

Lockdown in 82 districts

The Centre and State governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 82 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday. It has also decided to suspend inter-state bus services till March 31, they said. The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all States and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID 19, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-State transport buses till March 31, 2020, a home ministry official said. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 82 districts with confirmed COVID 19 cases or casualties, the official said.

