COVID-19 Crisis: After Lockdown, J&K Administration Now Seals All Borders Of The UT

Soon after the Punjab government announced a complete lockdown, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday informed it has sealed that all its borders. The Union Territory which shares a border with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, has already been under lockdown since Sunday amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In another update, the police have also registered 12 FIRs so far against those violating the lockdown restrictions. 4 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Strict action against violators

The administration has also informed that inter-district movement of vehicles will be restricted. Only essential service vehicles will be plying on the road, adding that strict action will be taken against those violating lockdown orders.

So far, Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, and Punjab have imposed a complete lockdown in the states to avoid Coronavirus spread. Apart from these states, 75 districts where positive cases of COVID-19 have been observed have also been placed under lockdown. Currently, 412 positive cases and 7 deaths have been reported in India.

Lockdown in 75 districts

The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday. It has also decided to suspend inter-state bus services till March 31, they said. The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all States and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID 19, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31, 2020, a home ministry official said. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID 19 cases or casualties, the official said.

