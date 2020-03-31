Indian Army Issues Advisory, Asks Personnel To Not Post Videos On Social Media In Uniform

While issuing an advisory, the Indian Army on Tuesday asked its serving Army personnel to refrain from disclosing their identity and posting images and videos on social media while in uniform. This comes amid multiple Tik-Tok videos that have flooded the social media, created by Army personnel while donning the uniform. The Twitter page of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army requested the personnel to follow guidelines and refrain from doing so.

Read: Indian Army Annuls Declaration Of Emergency In Mid-April; Calls It 'fake' & 'malicious'

Advisory : It has been noticed that Serving #IndianArmy personnel are creating/sharing videos on social media giving their identity as also in Uniform. All personnel are advised to follow existing guidelines and refrain from such activities. pic.twitter.com/bBVDwdaIcI — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 31, 2020

Read: L&T To Give Teeth To India's Coronavirus Fight; Rs 150 Cr PM-CARES Fund Tip Of Iceberg

Indian Army busts fake rumours

On Monday, the Indian Army had busted fake rumours on social media messages speculating that an emergency will be declared in the country in mid-April and Indian Army veterans and National Cadet Corps will be deployed to assist the civil administration to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army dismissed the rumours, stating that the likely declaration of emergency is fake and malicious. The Army's clarification comes after the Union government categorically stated that there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown.

Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid April and employment of #IndianArmy, #Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration.



It is clarified that this is absolutely FAKE. pic.twitter.com/YnbLnBZGY0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 30, 2020

Alert : There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless#PIBFactCheck#lockdownindia #coronaupdatesindia #IndiaFightsCorona — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 30, 2020

Read: Subramanian Swamy Demands Suspension Of Delhi Govt: 'Can't Afford Two During Lockdown'

Read: Markaz Nizamuddin Denies Its Congregation Violated Any Laws, Despite Outbreak & Panic