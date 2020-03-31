The Debate
Indian Army Issues Advisory, Asks Personnel To Not Post Videos On Social Media In Uniform

General News

While issuing an advisory, the Indian Army on Tuesday asked its army personnel to refrain from disclosing their identity and posting videos on social media.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai
INDIAN ARMY

While issuing an advisory, the Indian Army on Tuesday asked its serving Army personnel to refrain from disclosing their identity and posting images and videos on social media while in uniform. This comes amid multiple Tik-Tok videos that have flooded the social media, created by Army personnel while donning the uniform. The Twitter page of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army requested the personnel to follow guidelines and refrain from doing so. 

Indian Army busts fake rumours

On Monday, the Indian Army had busted fake rumours on social media messages speculating that an emergency will be declared in the country in mid-April and Indian Army veterans and National Cadet Corps will be deployed to assist the civil administration to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army dismissed the rumours, stating that the likely declaration of emergency is fake and malicious. The Army's clarification comes after the Union government categorically stated that there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown.

