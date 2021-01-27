Army Successfully Completes 'IT Literacy Mission With Passion' In J&K's Ramban District

In an attempt to take forward the national mandate of the proliferation of IT education among rural belts of the country, the Indian Army recently launched a drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Raman district. The Army through this drive will enable local students to become proficient in IT education. This mission had started from a remote and one of the most underdeveloped areas of Ramban District's Trenna village.

J&K: Army completes IT Literacy Mission with Passion

The conduct of the 2-month long IT literacy cadre was shouldered by the Indian Army completely, wherein, 10 desktop computer with regular power backup by generator and 2 instructors were committed. According to the information provided by sources, the class strength gradually rose to 65 students. Out of these students, 20 girls of age group between 9 to 19 years also participated actively. Rough terrain, bad weather and even snowfall could not deter the students from attending these classes regularly.

The proficiency level achieved by the students is the testimony of the fact that students exhibited a high-level interest in IT classes. The IT literacy cadre was declared culminated during India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations. When the students achieved the required IT proficiency level, they were asked to appear for an online test, wherein, 52 students passed with grades and the accredited certificates were awarded accordingly.

These certificates of IT proficiency were distributed to the children in presence of their parents. At the end of the celebrations, the students from Ramban District with a heavy heart expressed their thankfulness to the Indian Army. being obliged and elated for this kind-hearted gesture, the parents and other prominent members of the society complemented the efforts of the Army for the execution of "IT Literacy Mission with Passion".

