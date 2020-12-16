Fortnite Performance Mode: Gamers With Low Spec Computers Can Now Also Play In High FPS

With the new performance mode from Epic Games, Fortnite will have a smaller download and better performance. The players who are playing the game on older specs Pcs will have a new option to play the game in a performance mode which boosts PC FPS. Continue reading to know all about the new Fortnite update.

How to Turn On Performance Mode on Fortnite

Starting from the 15th of December, Epic Games is launching a new performance mode for all the PCs that have a minimum system specification for Fortnite. This setting is going to be available in the Alpha stages and the Performance Mode will be selectable through the in-game settings menu. It will offer a highly significant performance boost by lowering the use of high-quality visuals which will, in turn, lower the memory usage and thereby lightening the load on CPU and GPU.

Now for all the players who already have been using low scalability settings or who don't have powerful hardware, this mode will allow the game to run better than ever before and maintain a smoother framerate.

Players can also save disk space by this new performance mode

Since Epic Games has now launched the new Performance Mode, there will be an option for opting-out of high-resolution textures through the Epic Games Launcher installation options page. Follow the following steps in order to opt-out of high-resolution textures.

Open the Epic Games Launcher.

Click on Library.

Locate Fortnite and click on the three dots next to it.

Click on Options.

Check the box next to Use High-Quality Textures.

Below are a couple of examples of the typical FPS values seen by laptops running with the existing low scalability mode in a standard Squads match, compared to the same match running in Performance mode using 720p during both runs.

Hardware number ` Framerate Changes After Using Performance Mode CPU: Intel i5-8265U @ 1.60GHz Memory: 8GB RAM GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 FPS Before: 24 fps FPS After: 61 fps

Hardware number 2 Framerate Changes After Using Performance Mode CPU: AMD A10-5745M APU @ 2.1GHz Memory: 6GB RAM GPU: AMD Radeon(TM) HD 8610G FPS Before: 18 fps FPS After: 45 fps



