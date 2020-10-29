Arnab & Republic Get Giant Wave Of Support Online; Netizens Trend #NationWithFearlessArnab

Massive support has poured in from across the country for Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami amid the ongoing witch-hunt against the channel by the Param Bir Sing-led Mumbai Police over the past couple of weeks.

From taking to the streets to walk silently against the force's brazen attempt to clampdown press freedom to voicing support and creating a massive buzz on Twitter, citizens have expressed their solidarity towards the channel and towards Arnab on a daily basis.

On Thursday, the people of India proved their firm standing with Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief as the hashtag "#NationWithFearlessArnab" began trending on Twitter. The hashtag has attracted more than 35k tweets by 10 am on Thursday with users writing: "Truth can not be suppressed and always is the ultimate victor. The voice of Arnab and Republic who stand for and with the public can never be suppressed."

The people of India backed Arnab Goswami and Republic to carry on fighting for the truth, pledging their unending support to the Network and its affiliates. In a show of massive support for the channel, Twitteratti shared graphics of Arnab and team while others changed their profile photo to the logo of Republic Media Network.

Tremendous support online for Republic and Arnab; #NationWithFearlessArnab resonates on social media as netizens make their views clear; Thank you, dearest viewers, for your unflinching encouragement https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/nMGFxUlVJO — Republic (@republic) October 29, 2020

#NationWithFearlessArnab

Here's the overwhelming support pouring out from across India for Arnab Goswami and Republic channel.

Truth can not be suppressed and always is the ultimate victor.



The voice of Arnab and Republic who stand for and with the public can never be suppressed.

#NationWithFearlessArnab pic.twitter.com/Rc7B8iVCLJ — ðŸ¦‹Bansi ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦SSRFðŸ¦‹ (@Bansari1921) October 29, 2020

ARNAB STOOD FOR YOU WHEN WE WERE DEMANDING JUSTICE!!



Now,

India Must Support Him When There's Attack On Team Republic.



I Support @OfficialArnab3 @arnabofficiall7



RT MAX!!



#NationWithFearlessArnab — Diya Patel (@diyapatel54_p) October 29, 2020

Arnab is the "Voice and choice" of Nation.#NationWithFearlessArnab — SeriWarriors (@SeriWarriors) October 29, 2020

Enough is enough , if media is not guaranteed freedom and has to operate in fear then democracy will crumble. Our forefathers fought for our freedom. Lets keep it, otherwise its @republic

today and if its not stopped the rest will also face it soon #NationWithFearlessArnab pic.twitter.com/pVvpOML6KQ — Neil (@SocioTechnocrat) October 29, 2020

ðŸ”± Trend Activity Today ðŸ”±



FOR UNSTOPPABLE ARNAB âœ…



It's a Courageous act to just be with whatever is happening at the moment,the difficult as well as the Wonderful-all of it by the FEARLESS MAN, Hence



TAGLINE - #NationWithFearlessArnab



Use Tagline Accurately!

RT n ShareðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/Vedjf5eh4s — VINAYAK TRIPATHI (@belikevinayak) October 29, 2020

FEARLESS JOURNALISM is not everyone's cup of tea !



Being sold out is easy but standing n fighting for TRUTH n JUSTICE needs Courage !



Entire Nation BACKS Arnab!He has people supporting him from around the world!#NationWithFearlessArnab @republic @pradip103 @Republic_Bharat pic.twitter.com/LUQ33fqz9l — ðŸ¦‹#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@rupali0023) October 29, 2020

They attacked him because he raised his voice of right!



They attacked him because he is continuously Fighting for Justice 4 SSR!



They attacked him because he Exposed the True Faces of Culprits!



Let's Support Truth!

Let's Support Arnab and @republic!! #NationWithFearlessArnab pic.twitter.com/ReobgHP3FE — Tannu Priya |serve Justice to our brother | (@TannuPriyah) October 29, 2020

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter in which there had been an effort to implicate Republic. The Mumbai Police summoned Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, who was questioned for 2 hours on Tuesday. Shortly after, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta was called in for questioning by the Mumbai police.

The latest summons came after Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy were questioned on Saturday. The duo was questioned again on the story wherein Republic had shared that Mumbai Police officers were unhappy with commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the witch-hunt against Republic. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

Recently, citizens who walked silently in support of Republic & Arnab also had their details taken and were questioned on their intentions.