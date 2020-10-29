Last Updated:

Arnab Pens Messages To Netizens After They Trend #NationWithFearlessArnab; Read Here

Arnab Goswami has expressed his gratitude towards all the people who came out in solidarity with him and Republic Media network, against Mumbai Police

Gloria Methri
Time and again, the people of India have proven their tremendous support and their firm standing with Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami amid the ongoing witch-hunt by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police. 

The citizens have constantly backed Arnab Goswami and Republic to carry on fighting for the truth, pledging their unending support to the Network and its affiliates. This overwhelming support was evident on Thursday morning, as the hashtag "#NationWithFearlessArnab" became the top trend on Twitter and massive support poured in from across the country for the channel.

Following this, Arnab Goswami has expressed his gratitude towards all the people who came out in solidarity with him and the network, against Mumbai Police's brazen attack on press freedom. 


Here is Arnab's message" 

"I feel absolutely blessed to receive the love and faith of so many people this morning. We are together in this battle, and many more. The state machinery unleashed on us is making us all stronger, every day."

In a show of massive support for Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief, netizens began a movement on Twitter, making #NationWithFearlessArnab the top trend within minutes. The hashtag has attracted more than 57k tweets by 11am on Thursday with users writing: "Truth can not be suppressed and always is the ultimate victor. The voice of Arnab and Republic who stand for and with the public can never be suppressed." 

#NationWithFearlessArnab 

Here's the overwhelming support pouring out from across India for Arnab Goswami and Republic channel.

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter in which there had been an effort to implicate Republic. The Mumbai Police summoned Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, who was questioned for 2 hours on Tuesday. Shortly after, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta was called in for questioning by the Mumbai police. 

The latest summons came after Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy were questioned on Saturday. The duo was questioned again on the story wherein Republic had shared that Mumbai Police officers were unhappy with commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the witch-hunt against Republic. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.  

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

Recently, citizens who walked silently in support of Republic & Arnab also had their details taken and were questioned on their intentions.

