'Arnab Will Smash You With Facts': Netizens Back Republic's Editor-in-Chief Against Plot

Coming out in support of Republic after a dangerous political conspiracy specifically to trap Arnab was unearthed, Netizens have slammed Maharashtra govt

Coming out unanimously in support of Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after the media network exposed a dangerous political conspiracy specifically to trap Arnab, Netizens have slammed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Government in the state. 

A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, he has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide'. Republic's newsbreak is the top trend on Twitter in India at the time of publishing.

'The public are with Arnab Goswami'

Jan Ki Baat Founder Pradip Bhandari has said that Arnab will hit the Maharashtra government "harder with facts" and will roar louder in this fight."Truth will win. People are with us," he tweeted.

In a tweet, BJP leader Priti Gandhi said that the casual manner in which NCP minister Nawab Malik discusses Arnab's death is the "height of intolerance"

'Arnab will get trapped': Nawab Malik

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

The past few months have witnessed a relentless string of incidents wherein Republic has been the focus of a clear, sustained and malicious campaign. Court cases, physical attacks, diktats to cable operators to not telecast Republic Media Network's channels have been launched amid Republic's unwavering attempts to investigate the Palghar lynching case, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and other cases. Republic Media Network has vowed to fight these strong-arm tactics.

