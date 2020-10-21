'Arnab Will Smash You With Facts': Netizens Back Republic's Editor-in-Chief Against Plot

Coming out unanimously in support of Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after the media network exposed a dangerous political conspiracy specifically to trap Arnab, Netizens have slammed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Government in the state.

A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, he has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide'. Republic's newsbreak is the top trend on Twitter in India at the time of publishing.

'The public are with Arnab Goswami'

Jan Ki Baat Founder Pradip Bhandari has said that Arnab will hit the Maharashtra government "harder with facts" and will roar louder in this fight."Truth will win. People are with us," he tweeted.

The Maharashtra government now intends to fix #Arnab, is conspiring to file more fake cases against him, & plans to push him to the edge. Arnab will hit you harder with facts, he will roar louder in this fight of justice. Truth will win. People are with us. #TargetArnabPlot — Pradeep Bhandari(à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥€à¤ª à¤­à¤‚à¤¡à¤¾à¤°à¥€) (@pradip103) October 21, 2020

In a tweet, BJP leader Priti Gandhi said that the casual manner in which NCP minister Nawab Malik discusses Arnab's death is the "height of intolerance"

The unaccounted, uninterrupted power that these people enjoyed for years has gone so high up in their heads that they will not tolerate an opinion different from their own.



The casual manner in which NCP minister Nawab Malik discusses Arnab's death is the height of intolerance! https://t.co/zutVrESQ4o — Priti Gandhi - à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥€à¤¤à¤¿ à¤—à¤¾à¤‚à¤§à¥€ (@MrsGandhi) October 21, 2020

#NawabMalik is no small minion. He is so powerful that he has reversed the decisions of #UT too. So, #ArnabGoswami has irritated his boss whom no one dared ever! So the criticism of #KanganaRanaut demolition was only a cover. #TargetRepublicPlotExposed https://t.co/87UBh9A85E — Ratan Sharda ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@RatanSharda55) October 21, 2020

What is even happening in Maharashtra?? @PMOIndia



Is this how Ministers and Govt deeply conspire against someone who speaks truth?



"Arnab will be trapped" clear cut statement in a sting Operation, he will commit suicide - Nawab Malik

Slow claps ðŸ‘#TargetArnabPlot pic.twitter.com/NW3hGOVRn1 — ðŸ¦‹#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@rupali0023) October 21, 2020

Centre SHOULD Step in & STOP the GundagÐ°rdi going on in Maharastra against #ArnabGoswami STING of Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik PROVES that All sorts of PRESSURE TACTICS are being used to Break Arnab Goswami & to shut @republic Public is with Arnab #TargetArnabPlot pic.twitter.com/3ZjvzOK3ls — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 21, 2020

Where are the Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Press flag bearers? Why no outrage when a Journalist is targeted just for raising voice against them ?



Media which is silent today dare not cry when same things happen with them !! — Neha Singh ðŸðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒ (@Neha68326953) October 21, 2020

#TargetArnabPlot

For Govt of Maharashtra, their most wanted criminal is #ArnabGoswami for questioning the govt. He's so much of a threat to them that the whole alliance has gone all out after him!

Last I checked MH was still a part of India and not China, with a Right to FOE! — Sayesha Gulati (@sayesha_gulati) October 21, 2020

Power Hungry Monsters are Killing the Essence of Maharashtraâ€¼ï¸



Ever since this Thackrey took over the state, it has been burning badly like Hell. I pity on their supporters & locals who think they're safe because they're Marathis. Remember, they'll kill you too!#TargetArnabPlot pic.twitter.com/j6FCNZgCnI — VINAYAK TRIPATHI (@belikevinayak) October 21, 2020

So the Congi spokesperson was correct .. after TRP .. they will come out with new things against @republic ..#SSRKillersRoamingFree#TargetArnabPlot — Rajesh Kumar ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@SilentWatchR) October 21, 2020

#TargetArnabPlot it’s extremely shocking means probably there is or ought to be some thing fishy as in Bollywood. Central government & Judiciary should take note of such things & find the truth. https://t.co/pEI8qxVRLj — ABHAY (@abhaycsingh) October 21, 2020

'Arnab will get trapped': Nawab Malik

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

The past few months have witnessed a relentless string of incidents wherein Republic has been the focus of a clear, sustained and malicious campaign. Court cases, physical attacks, diktats to cable operators to not telecast Republic Media Network's channels have been launched amid Republic's unwavering attempts to investigate the Palghar lynching case, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and other cases. Republic Media Network has vowed to fight these strong-arm tactics.

