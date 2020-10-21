For Bihar Elections, Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Nitish Kumar To 'Chief Ministerial Debate'

With only a week left for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, a heated war-of-words is on between Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav and NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar. On Wednesday, Tejashwi has said that there should be an open debate between him and CM Nitish who is seeking re-election. He opined that the culture of 'Chief Ministerial debate' should begin in Bihar and people should vote for a candidate who is energetic, has a scientific temper, is eager to give a new ray of hope, and will fulfill the aspirations of the people of the State.

आदरणीय नीतीश जी अपनी किसी एक उपलब्धि पर हमसे खुली बहस करे।



लोकतंत्र की जननी बिहार से Chief Ministerial डिबेट की परंपरा शुरू होनी चाहिए। जनता को डिबेट सुन ऐसा CM चुनना चाहिए जो ऊर्जावान, वैज्ञानिक व तार्किक सोच, नई नीति और नई दिशा के साथ नया बिहार बनाने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित हो। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 21, 2020

Massive crowd at Tejashwi's rally

On October 19, as Tejashwi Yadav began his poll rallies, a humongous crowd accumulated at his rally in Garua constituency in Gaya district, even after strict COVID guidelines by the Election Commission of India. Moreover, the CM-face Tejashwi Yadav himself shared pictures of the crowd and said that it Biharis want "change" and this crowd is an "aspiration of crores of Biharis". Since then, Tejashwi's rallies have witnessed a similar crowd and social media is abuzz with videos from his various rallies.

Mahagathbandhan manifesto

Earlier on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand, commenting that "Trump won't confer special status to Bihar."

