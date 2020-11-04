'Arnab's Arrest Symbol Of Totalitarian Tendency To Weaken Democracy,' Blasts Rajnath Singh

Reacting on the physical assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a statement. In a tweet in Hindi, the Raksha Mantri said that the treatment of senior journalist Arnab Goswami is a symbol of the "totalitarian tendency to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy and suppress the tone of protest." He said that Congress should keep in mind the instances, including the Emergency, which show that the governments which oppress the press, suffer badly.

'Congress should keep in mind...'

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी के साथ किया गया व्यवहार लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ को कमजोर करने और विरोध के स्वर का दमन करने की अधिनायकवादी प्रवृत्ति का प्रतीक है।कांग्रेस को आपातकाल समेत अनेक उदाहरणों का ध्यान करना चाहिए कि प्रेस का दमन करने वाली सरकारों का हश्र बुरा हुआ है।@republic — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 4, 2020

Several Union Ministers are among those who have condemned the arrest as a reminder of the Emergency. "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," tweeted Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again.



Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.



It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

'My son was beaten-up'

On Wednesday morning, the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

READ | Arnab Goswami assaulted, arrested by Mumbai Police forcibly; full 12 min sequence out

READ | HM Amit Shah condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest, says 'attack on free press will be opposed'

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

With regard to his legal team, Arnab Goswami was blocked by the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis having legal aid present. Encounter cop Sachin Vaze declared to Republic TV - Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

READ | Arnab Goswami arrested LIVE updates: Amid nationwide support Arnab roars ‘people will win’

READ | EAM S Jaishankar backs Arnab Goswami, says 'This is an attack on the freedom of press'