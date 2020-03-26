'Bhagirath Place Medical Shops To Open From Friday',says Delhi CM Kejriwal Amid Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that all wholesale suppliers of medical consumables in Bhagirath Palace that were closed due to the lockdown will reopen on Friday, 27 March. All medical consumables, equipment and drugs will be available for purchase from Friday onwards.

There are many wholesale suppliers of medical consumables, equipments and medicines in Bhagirath Palace. These had been closed due to lockdown. These will open from tomo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government asked the police to ensure that vegetable, ration, grocery, medicine, essential services faction and warehouses are open for the people during the lockdown period. In another significant move, the government also allowed large food delivery chains to operate and provide home delivery services to customers. Factories producing essential goods have also been allowed to remain functional throughout the day.

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal Opens Up Food Delivery & 24x7 Essentials Manufacturing Amid Lockdown

E-Pass for those providing essential services

On Wednesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that the Delhi government will provide workers providing essential services with an e-pass so that their services remain operational amid the 21-day lockdown in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The workers can apply for an e-pass by dialling 1031. The Chief Minister added that media persons, government officials and private hospital employees can show their IDs and they will be exempted from the lockdown. Kejriwal also stated that lockdown was the need of the hour as in the past 24 hours, 5 cases have been reported in Delhi.

READ | Delhi's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 36 After Mohalla Clinic Doctor & 4 Others Test Positive

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, "In order to remain operational, we have decided to give passes to these essential services. Employees of government offices will have their identity cards and will show that if stopped by the police. Private hospitals' official will have their own ID cards while media employees can also show their ID's to be exempted."

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has now risen to 36 after a mohalla clinic doctor along with 4 others tested positive on Thursday, as per Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Meanwhile, the country is observing a complete lockdown for a period of three weeks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus by breaking the chain of transmission.

READ | Delhi Police Sets Up 24X7 Helpline Number To Address Queries On Lockdown

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Announces E-Pass For Those Providing Essential Services Amid Lockdown