Delhi CM Kejriwal Opens Up Food Delivery & 24x7 Essentials Manufacturing Amid Lockdown

Addressing a video conference on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the important decisions that the government had taken keeping in mind the 21-day lockdown period. The video conference was held between the Delhi government and all the district magistrates of the capital. It also had Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in attendance. As per the latest reports, Delhi has reported 36 positive cases, along with one death to date.

I have just met with Hon'ble LG and spoken with all DMs over video conference. Sharing important updates about the lockdown and Covid-19 in Delhi. https://t.co/PV24GHRvhb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 26, 2020

"We held a meet. Commissioner of Police was also present. We asked the police to ensure that vegetable, ration, grocery, medicine, essential services faction and warehouses shops are open," said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also spoke about how another major decision taken by the Delhi Government was to allow big food delivery chains to function and operate. "Food home delivery services have been allowed, the delivery persons can show their ID cards that will be sufficient. Factories producing essential goods have also been allowed to remain functional for 24 hours a day," he said.

'Will not shut Mohalla clinics'

On Thursday, a Mohalla Clinic doctor was found to be Coronavirus positive after coming in contact with a patient from Saudi Arabia. He along with four others were tested positive for the novel disease. Speaking on that Kejriwal said, "It's unfortunate. But we are not shutting down Mohalla clinics. We will ensure prevention so that Coronavirus does not happen to the doctor or the patients." He assured that all healthcare staff, doctors, nurses, who were treating COVID-19 patients were regularly being tested.

Kejriwal also spoke about how during this health crisis, state governments had come together and were sharing information."It's a hard time, we all are learning from each other. State governments are interacting with each other," he said.

