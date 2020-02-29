'Will Work With Centre To Make Delhi The Best Place In The World': CM Kejriwal

After meeting Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they have decided to work together for the next five years for the development of the national capital.

"We are in regular touch with Hardeep Puri ji as he is the Urban Development Minister. This was my first meeting with him after the Delhi assembly election. This was a formal meeting. Both of us have decided to work together for the next five years for the national capital and its people," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

The Chief Minister said the two leaders share the same vision for Delhi and that they will work towards making it the best place in the world. For developing infrastructure and providing various facilities to people, the Delhi government will work with Hardeep Puri's Ministry, Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi govt may seek help from the Ministry for relief & rehabilitation

Upon asking whether the Urban Development Ministry will assist the people whose houses were burnt and damaged in the northeast Delhi violence, Arvind Kejriwal said that his government would definitely seek help if necessary.

"The Delhi government is already working on providing relief and rehabilitation. I am taking regular briefing from the officers."

The Chief Minister announced Rs 25,000 ex-gratia for those whose houses have been burnt or vandalised in the riots that rocked the national capital for four days.

As the national capital limps back to normalcy after days of violent clashes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that Rs 25,000 cash as will be given to those whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially in the violence that broke out on February 23.

Arvind Kejriwal stated that along with the ex gratia, the damage will further be assessed by the PWD department and the victims will be provided with the compensation accordingly. The Chief Minister also stated that the government has also started distributing food and temporary housing arrangements for those who have been dislocated is being done.

