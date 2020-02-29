Delhi Riots: Section 144 Relaxed For 4 Hours In Violence-hit North-East Delhi On Saturday

Noting an improvement in the situation in violence-hit North-east Delhi, the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed for four hours on Saturday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said.

Speaking to ANI, the commissioner said that the restrictions were relaxed between 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

"Incidents of violence have not been reported since the evening of February 25. We have given relaxation in Section 144 from 10 am to 2 pm today in a majority of violence-hit areas, as the situation is under control. We are monitoring the situation," Alok Kumar told ANI.

Authorities often impose Section 144 to prohibit the gathering of four or more persons at public places when such an assembly may cause trouble or public nuisance. The restrictions were imposed in the north-east Delhi after riots took place on Sunday, Februray 23 and went on for several days causing a havoc in the national capital.

100 FIRs files, 25 arrested

The Delhi Commissioner further informed that a total of 100 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered and 25 people have been arrested in connection with Delhi violence cases.

"The perpetrators are being identified based on the available evidence. More people will be arrested in connection with the incidents," Alok Kumar said.

At least 43 people lost their lives including a police constable and an Intelligence Bureau officer, while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

Violence in Delhi

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated as houses, shops and buses were burnt.

While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased which killed 43 and injured over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation.

The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

(With inputs from agencies)