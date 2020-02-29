Delhi Police's Violence Probe: Thousand-plus Rioters & Hatemongering Chats Identified

According to Delhi police sources, 1000 people who were allegedly involved in violence and in creating a riot-like situation in the national capital have been identified. The sources also said the police has approximately 2000 CCTV footages, received more than 500 complaints and recovered WhatsApp screenshots that led to the rise of tension in the region. Some Twitter handles have also been identified and are being closely monitored, sources added.

Earlier on Friday, police officials stated that 123 FIRs have been registered and 630 people arrested in connection with the violence.

READ | Congress Slams Delhi Police, Points Out 'no FIRs On BJP's Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur'

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police's Public Relations officer MS Randhawa addressed a press conference and informed about the situation returning to normalcy in the region. Talking about the FIRs and arrests made in the case so far, Randhawa said, "We have registered 123 FIRs so far, around 630 people have been arrested." He further stated that the situation remained normal during the 10-hour relaxation given from the curfew, and informed that there will be an increase in relaxations from Saturday.

"It's the third day, no incident of violence has happened. We have not received any riot-related calls in the control room there is also a reduction in distress calls. The situation remained normal in the 10-hour relaxation that we had given today. The Friday prayers also happened peacefully," he added.

READ | Delhi LIVE Updates: Police Registers 123 FIRs, 630 Detained; Death Toll Crosses 40

SIT to probe Delhi violence

On February 27, two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence in northeast Delhi. Both the SITs have immediately taken over the investigation of the cases connected with the violence. All the FIRs have been transferred to the SIT under Crime branch.

DCP Joy Tirkey and DCP Rajesh Deo will head SITs comprising four Assistant Commissioners of Police in each team. Additional CP (Crime) B K Singh will supervise both the SITs. Every team under the ACP will consist of three inspectors, four sub-inspectors and three Head Constables/Constables.

READ | Delhi Violence: Delhi Police PRO Randhawa Says More Than 600 Arrested, 123 FIRs Registered

Violence in Delhi

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated as houses, shops and buses were burnt.

While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased which killed 43 and injured over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

READ | 'J&K Light Infantry Regiment Is A Small India In Itself': Lt Gen KJS Dhillon