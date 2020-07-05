Kejriwal Formally Thanks Modi Govt As Delhi Gets DRDO's 'world's Biggest' Covid Facility

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Central government as DRDO's 1000-bed Coronavirus care centre was ready for use in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal announced that the 1000-bed facility, which also consists of 250 ICU beds has been developed for COVID-19 patients. He thanked the Centre for providing ‘much needed’ assistance to the Delhi government in this time of crisis.

“DRDO's 1000-bed Karona Hospital is ready. Thanks to the central government on behalf of Delhiites. It has 250 beds of ICU. It is very much needed in Delhi at the moment,” the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

READ | COVID-19: As Average Daily Cases Come Down, Experts Say Delhi May Go Past Peak In August

'World’s largest COVID care centre'

Earlier in the day Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, the "largest" of its kind in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Kejrwal will visit the facility, as per sources. It has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients. It will also serve as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.

The COVID care centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. Authorities say it is the largest of its kind in the world. While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the facility. Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

READ | Shah, Modi Govt Rescued Delhi From Brink Of Covid Crisis; Kejriwal Couldn't Help Jain: BJP

Delhi’s recovery rate crosses 70 percent

Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to 97,200. The death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004 after 55 fatalities were recorded on Saturday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the recovery rate in the city had crossed 70 percent. While 68,256 patients have recovered/ discharged or migrated, the number of active cases is at 25,940. As many as 6,20,368 tests have been conducted so far. The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 448.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases has oscillated.

READ | Delhi Govt Asks DMs To Start COVID-19 Survey Outside Containment Zones

READ | Delhi Gets World's Largest Covid Care Centre; Amit Shah & Kejriwal To Visit DRDO Facility