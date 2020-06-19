Arvind Kejriwal Unveils Scheme For NGO & Volunteer Participation In Delhi's COVID-19 Fight

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday unveiled a scheme to involve NGOs, volunteers, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts, etc. in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been done in the wake of the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital. Asymptomatic individual volunteers and those working for NGOs in the age of 18-55 can register on a special portal and dashboard.

All the NGOs, volunteers, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, etc. shall work under the overall supervision and directions of the District Surveillance Officer of a particular district. The district administration will conduct requisite training of such persons involved in this initiative. Writing on Twitter, Kejriwal appealed to all NGOs and individuals to join this initiative.

Read: After CAIT, Delhi Traders Pledge To Not Sell Chinese Products Amid India-China Faceoff

Delhi will fight Corona together. I appeal to all NGOs and individuals to join in this effort on a large scale. pic.twitter.com/u7675fYKGH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2020

Read: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh In Terror Case

Details of the scheme

The NGOs and volunteers will be engaged in the following activities:-

Survey of suspected cases

Surveillance and management of isolation cases

Helpline assistance

Assistance to senior citizens

Any assistance to government hospitals/temporary hospitals

Training and capacity building of officials and volunteers on COVID response

Any other specified services

Additionally, the persons who have recovered from COVID-19 can also register themselves on their portal. The district administration can avail of the services of these persons in confidence-building measures besides the aforesaid measures. The names of NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts shall be obtained from the headquarters of these organizations in Delhi. The respective District Magistrate shall issue a certificate of participation and appreciation to the NGOs and volunteers in recognition of their services in the fight against COVID-19.

Read: Delhi Health Min Satyendra Jain's Condition Deteriorates,to Be Administered Plasma Therapy

COVID-19 crisis in Delhi

Currently, there are 49,979 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 21,341 patients have recovered while 1969 fatalities have been reported. A total of 2.3 lakh people living in 242 containment zones of Delhi have been surveyed on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 7040 individuals were tested for the novel coronavirus in 193 testing centres via the Rapid Antigen testing methodology on Thursday. The testing will be increased in the coming days. After Shah's call to double the COVID-19 testing, 27,263 samples were collected from June 15-17 as against the daily collection which varied between 4000-4500 earlier. The committee constituted by the Union Home Minister recommended Rs.8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs to be charged for isolation bed, ICUs without and with ventilator respectively in all private hospitals.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Rise To 380,532; Recovery Rate Improves To 53.79%