Delhi Heath Min Satyendra Jain's Condition Deteriorates, To Be Administered Plasma Therapy

In a major development on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's health has deteriorated, as per sources. Jain, who has tested positive for Coronavirus is currently on oxygen support and is being shifted to Delhi's Max hospital, as per sources. Moreover, sources state that Jain will soon be administered plasma therapy.

Satyendra Jain's condition deteriorates

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for COVID19, put on oxygen support after his lung infection increases: Office of Delhi Health Minister

Home Minister prays for his speedy recovery

Home Minister Amit Shah has tweeted hoping for Jain's speedy recovery. The Centre has currently taken over the Coronavirus fight in the national capital, expanding Delhi's testing capacity, capping testing rates, fixing Coronavirus treatment charges etc. The Supreme Court too has allowed the Centre to set the limit on COVID-19 treatment charges, while ordering all hospitals to be equipped with CCTV.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020

Centre takes over Corona fight

After meeting Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal along with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Centre, on Sunday announced several key decisions on aiding the state government to battle COVID-19 crisis. Here are the key announcements:

Testing for COVID19 to be doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and in 6 days, tripled

A door-to-door health survey conducted in Delhi's containment zones and the report of which will come in one week.

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

A joint team of doctors of Health Dept of GOI, Delhi Health Dept, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all COVID19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management. MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre

Testing price capped at Rs 2400

COVID-19 treatment prices to be capped at Rs 8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively, as per sources

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has 26,669 active cases and 1969 deaths.