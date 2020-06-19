Delhi Heath Min Satyendra Jain's Condition Deteriorates, To Be Administered Plasma Therapy

Quick links:
In a major development on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's health has deteriorated, as per sources. Jain, who has tested positive for Coronavirus is currently on oxygen support and is being shifted to Delhi's Max hospital, as per sources. Moreover, sources state that Jain will soon be administered plasma therapy.
Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Live Updates: Voting underway in eight states for 19 seats
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for COVID19, put on oxygen support after his lung infection increases: Office of Delhi Health Minister— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/RLnOeky0W4
Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases rise to 380,532; recoveries cross 2 lakh-mark
Home Minister Amit Shah has tweeted hoping for Jain's speedy recovery. The Centre has currently taken over the Coronavirus fight in the national capital, expanding Delhi's testing capacity, capping testing rates, fixing Coronavirus treatment charges etc. The Supreme Court too has allowed the Centre to set the limit on COVID-19 treatment charges, while ordering all hospitals to be equipped with CCTV.
Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020
Amid India-China faceoff, Army confirms 'no troops missing'; rubbishes ‘capture’ reports
After meeting Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal along with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Centre, on Sunday announced several key decisions on aiding the state government to battle COVID-19 crisis. Here are the key announcements:
India-China Major General-level talks at LAC completed after six hours, no fresh buildup
On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has 26,669 active cases and 1969 deaths.