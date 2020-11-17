As Delhi Fights Renewed Covid Wave, Here's What Was Decided At Amit Shah's High-level Meet

As COVID-19 cases in the national capital are rising rapidly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Sunday called for a high-level meeting at North Block. This emergency meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister informed that during the meeting, the ministers along with medical officers took a stock of the current COVID-19 situation.

दिल्‍ली के अंदर कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों और यहां मेडिकल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की समीक्षा करने के लिए आज एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक की।



मई 2020 में मोदी सरकार ने दिल्ली की जनता को कोरोना से बचाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार के साथ विभिन्न कदम उठाये थे जिनके सकारात्मक नतीजे सभी को देखने को मिले थे। pic.twitter.com/iTOW18kATd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Amit Shah's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated to: "A high-level meeting was held in Delhi to review the increasing COVID-19 cases and medical infrastructure of the national capital. In May 2020, PM Modi-led Central government worked in collaboration with Delhi govt to ensure the safety of covid infected people in the national capital. The positive result of this initiative was witnessed by all. "

Highlights of the meeting

During the meeting, Amit Shah said that the capacity of RT-PCR testing will be doubled. He further directed the ministers and healthcare staff members to use testing labs to their full capacity. Shah also announced ICMR's mobile testing vans will be deployed in places where there is a high risk of getting COVID-19. The authorities were also directed to increase the capacity of the hospital and various other medical infrastructures. The Union Home Minister said that over 200 ICU beds will be added to DRDO's Covid hospital in Dhaula Kuan so that seriously ill patients can be given the right treatment and medical attention.

In order to ensure that all patients have access to proper medical treatment, Shah informed that more beds will be added to Chhatarpur's 10,000-bed Covid centre. He announced that some selected MCD hospital will be converted into Covid centres to treat patients having mild symptoms. The Minister said that a dedicated team of medical staff members will be formed who will ensure that the COVID-19 medical centres and vans have the right medical facilities and infrastructure for the patients.

Thanking the police forces who have greatly supported the people of the country including Delhi in combating the pandemic, the central government has announced additional CAPF. Along with this, the government has also decided to airlift doctors and paramedical staff as Delhi is facing a shortage of health workers. The Union Minister has also instructed the medical teams to constantly monitor patients in home-isolation. In order to save more people, the central government will provide oxygen cylinders, high-flow nasal cannula and other essential health equipment to Delhi, he added.

COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi

According to the latest media reports, Delhi due to growing COVID-19 cases has become one of the most worst affected cities across the globe. According to the data shared by MoHFW, Delhi so far has recorded over 4,89,202 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 4,41,361 have successfully recovered while 7,713 people have died. In the past 24 hours, 3,797 new cases, 99 deaths and 3,560 fresh recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the city is 40,128.

