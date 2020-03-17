The Debate
As Fake News And Myths About Coronavirus Flood Social Media, PIB Fact Check Counters Them

General News

Leading the charge to debunk misinformation and myths around coronavirus and educate netizens of the facts has been PIB Fact Check on Twitter.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

As the scare of the Coronavirus continues to grip people, social media has become a battlefield between countless pieces of rumours, misinformation, and fake news, and facts. Leading the charge to debunk misinformation and myths and educate netizens of the facts has been Press Information Bureau's special fact-checking Twitter handle — PIB Fact Check. The page was started in December last year to counter misinformation on government policies/schemes during the anti-CAA agitation.

The handle has been regularly posting illustrations with facts and figures on viral fake news that circulates often on social media. In its profile bio, the page has mentioned the email address — pibfactcheck@gmail.com — on which users can send pieces of unconfirmed information, which the agency will then look into and post whether it's fake news.

Gargling with warm water mixed with salt, vinegar won't cure Coronavirus

On Monday, PIB Fact Check countered a piece of fake news which said that Coronavirus can be treated by gargling with warm water mixed with salt and vinegar. The fake viral message had claimed that before reaching the lungs of humans, the Coronavirus remains in the throat for four days, leading to cough and throat pain in an affected person.

READ | Karnataka Records Two More Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus, Both Quarantined

You can't get Coronavirus from your pets

As Coronavirus, also called COVID-19, is believed to have originated in an illegal wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year, there have been rumours that the virus can be transmitted to owners of cats and dogs from their pets. PIB Fact Check, however, maintained that there is no evidence backing such claims and instead noted that personal hygiene should be followed.

READ | Donald Trump Issues New Guidelines To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Recession Likely

Here are some other myths that PIB Fact Check has busted

Coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. There are over 168,019 confirmed cases of infection which has led to the death of at least 7,000 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus. India has confirmed 114 cases, with two deaths.

READ | G7 Holds Emergency Video Summit On Coronavirus, Slams US Attempt To Monopolise Vaccine

READ | 'We're In A Health War' Says Macron As France Goes Into 15 Day Lockdown Due To Coronavirus

First Published:
