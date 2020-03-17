Donald Trump Issues New Guidelines To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Recession Likely

In the hope of limiting the spread of Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has issued toughened recommendations for Americans — from home-schooling and avoiding restaurants to travel and gatherings of more than 10 people. On Tuesday, Trump addressed a White House press conference where he reporters that he was not currently considering a nationwide lockdown but the government may look at certain areas and hotspots for the same.

"My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than ten people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts," President Trump said.

In the guideline issued by the Trump administration, bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms, and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate should be closed in states with evidence of community transmission.

An invisible enemy

The leader went on to warn that the threat of COVID-19 could last until July or August. He also stressed the importance of younger people taking precautions not to spread the deadly virus, even though they themselves are not generally at as great risk as older citizens.

"We have an invisible enemy, we have a problem that, a month ago, nobody thought about... I’ve seen all of the other problems similar to the one we have. This one’s a bad one. A good part is, young people do very well, healthy people do very well. Very, very bad for old people, people with major problems,” Trump said.

Thinking in terms of virus, not recession

When asked about a possible recession that may be headed as coronavirus takes a toll on the global economy, Donald Trump said his administration is not thinking in terms of that but of the outbreak. "Well, it may be. We're not thinking in terms of recession, we're thinking in terms of the virus. Once all this is done you're going to see a stock market like no one has ever seen before."

The Federal Reserve on Sunday announced that it was slashing interest rates to near zero and while injecting $700 billion in the market as part of a quantitative easing program.

