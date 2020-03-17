Karnataka Records Two More Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus, Both Quarantined

Amid the increasing cases of the deadly Coronavirus in India, two more confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Karnataka. According to reports, while one case has been confirmed in Kalaburgi, another one has been reported in Bengaluru. Further, both the patients have been quarantined and are being treated at isolation facilities. The total number of positive cases in the state is eight.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Friday, had announced that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, marriages and other large gatherings in the State have been banned for the next week. The Chief Minister had invoked relevant sections of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to subdue the outbreak of Covid-19 in the State on Wednesday, as per reports. Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (Central Act of 1897) reportedly allows the State government to announce special temporary measures to be observed by the public.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 114, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 168,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 6,610 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

