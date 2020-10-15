As Flash-floods Batter Telangana, CM KCR Announces Relief Measures, Financial Assistance

With the heavy downpour in Telangana and flash floods, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to take up relief measures on a war footing for people who are facing trouble due to heavy rains.

Due to heavy rains and flash floods all over the state, 50 people died among them 11 in Hyderabad. Under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits for the first time after 1916, 31 cms of rain was recorded. As a result, several places were submerged in water. 20,540 houses in 144 colonies at 72 places in Hyderabad were trapped with the floodwater, affecting 35,000 families.

CM Rao announces financial assistance

Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore to GHMC for relief works in Hyderabad limits. Rs 5 Lakh as compensation each to the members of deceased families, new houses would be built for those whose houses were completely destroyed and for those partially damaged financial assistance would be given for the repairs was also announced.

KCR very particularly stated that even if it is inconvenient for a day or two power supply should be restored only after draining the water -- especially in low lying areas -- but at the same time, the CM urged people to cooperate in this matter. He also instructed the Electricity department officials to make plans to remove the high-tension cables over the houses as they may prove to be dangerous.

Damage assessment

During the high-level meeting, officials explained the losses suffered due to heavy rains and stated that crops in 7.35 Lakh acres in the State were submerged. Even if there is 50 percent of damage to crops, the loss would be tune of Rs 2000 Crore.

Officials further said floodwater entered 9 sub-stations under Transco limits, 15 sub-stations under SPDCL and 2 under NPDCL limits. The primary assessment suggests that the electricity department has suffered an estimate loss of Rs 5 Crore.

CM Rao declared that as per the primary estimates, Telangana suffered Rs 5000 crore loss due to heavy downpour and flash floods. He urged the central government to release immediately Rs 1350 Crore for relief measures. In this regard, CM Rao wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi. To extend relief to farmers Rs 600 Crore and to take up relief and rehabilitation measures in GHMC and other areas, Rs 750 an additional assistance, the CM said.

(With Agencies Input)

