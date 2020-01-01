As General Bipin Rawat Becomes CDS, Here's The Team That Will Work With Him

As General Bipin Rawat took over charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, he will be accompanied by six other officers from all the three forces assisting him in his role as the Chief of Defence Staff.

General Bipin Rawat's team will comprise of Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar of the Indian Navy as the Deputy CDS, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh of the Indian Navy, Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Amarjeet Singh Bedi of the Indian Army, Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva of the Airforce, and Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Ranyal.

With two senior officers from each department of defence, General Rawat's team will act as the Principal Adviser to the Minister of Defence and will carry out various other tasks.

READ | Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) uniform to reflect parent service, synergistic symbolism

Role of the CDS

The CDS will be a single-point advisor to the government on all military matters. The CDS will focus on better utilization of funds and more efficiency in terms of procurement and synergy among the three armed forces Army, Navy and Air Force. Newly formed Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Space Agency is also expected to be under the office of the CDS.

The Chief of Defence Staff is described by officials as the "first among equals" among service chiefs.

The CDS will be tasked with trimming weapons procurement procedures and integrating operations of the Indian armed forces- Army, Air Force and Navy.

Apart from being the military advisor for the government, the CDS will also head the Department of Military Affairs.

The CDS will have the authority to direct the service chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force and will also have the authority to create theatre commands as and when needed.

Command tri-service agencies/organizations/commands including those related to cyber and space.

CDS will be a member of the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by the Minister of Defence and Defence Planning Committee chaired by the National Security Advisor.

Function as the Military Advisor to the Nuclear Command Authority.

Bring about jointness and ensure optimal utilization of infrastructure in the three Services.

Implement a Five-Year Defence Capital Acquisition Plan, and Two-Year roll-on Annual Acquisition Plans, as a follow up of Integrated Capability Development Plan.

Bring about reforms in the functioning of three Services aimed at augmenting combat capabilities of the Armed Forces by reducing wasteful expenditure.

Assign inter-Services prioritisation to capital acquisition proposals.

READ | Gen Bipin Rawat to be India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); ACC clears appointment

READ | IAF Chief Bhadauria: 'Creation of CDS a bold step, onus on 3 services to make it succeed'

READ | Appointment of CDS momentous, historic for India: Shah