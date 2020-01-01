As General Bipin Rawat Becomes CDS, Here's The Team That Will Work With Him

As General Bipin Rawat took over charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, he will be accompanied by six other officers from all the three forces assisting him in his role as the Chief of Defence Staff.
General Bipin Rawat's team will comprise of Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar of the Indian Navy as the Deputy CDS, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh of the Indian Navy, Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Amarjeet Singh Bedi of the Indian Army, Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva of the Airforce, and Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Ranyal.
With two senior officers from each department of defence, General Rawat's team will act as the Principal Adviser to the Minister of Defence and will carry out various other tasks.
READ | Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) uniform to reflect parent service, synergistic symbolism
The CDS will be a single-point advisor to the government on all military matters. The CDS will focus on better utilization of funds and more efficiency in terms of procurement and synergy among the three armed forces Army, Navy and Air Force. Newly formed Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Space Agency is also expected to be under the office of the CDS.
READ | Gen Bipin Rawat to be India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); ACC clears appointment
READ | IAF Chief Bhadauria: 'Creation of CDS a bold step, onus on 3 services to make it succeed'
READ | Appointment of CDS momentous, historic for India: Shah