As India Gears For Phase 2 Of Vaccination; See List Of Co-morbidities For Those Above 45

As the second round of COVD-19 vaccination will begin in India from March 1, people within the age of 45 to 59 years with specific co-morbidities will also be a part of the vaccination drive. On Saturday, the government released the list of 20 co-morbidities that will be covered in the inoculation drive. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted and informed about the second phase of India's largest vaccination drive.

READ | Provision Of Interim Blocking Directions Not New: Centre Dispels Doubts On OTT Guidelines

List of 20 co-morbidities included as part of vaccine drive

Heart failure with hospital admission in past one year

Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%)

Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

Angina and Hypertension/ Diabetes treatment

CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment

Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list

End-stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

Decompensated cirrhosis

Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in the last two years/ FEVI <50%

Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy

Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major

Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness

READ | Congress Responds To G-23's Jammu Rally; Suggests To 'concentrate On Poll-bound States'

Cost of Vaccination

Dr Harsh Vardhan also informed that the government has fixed the price of Covid vaccines at private hospitals and will be free of charge at the government hospitals. He tweeted in Hindi, "MoHFW_INDIA has issued guidelines for vaccines in private hospitals. Under this, the maximum vaccine fee has been fixed at Rs 250 per dose. Whereas all government hospitals will get the vaccine free of cost."

READ | BJP Delegation Meets EC, Raises Issue Of 'political Violence' In Poll-bound West Bengal

Speeding up Vaccination drive

According to the Union health ministry, a large number of private facilities will be involved in order to boost up the vaccination drive. Around 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals are empanelled under State Govts. the government will also use medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers for the vaccination drive. Health Insurance Schemes have been given permission to participate as Covid Vaccination Centers.

READ | Centre Caps Vaccine Doses At Rs 250 At Pvt Hospitals; Free Of Charge At Govt Centres

List of 20 co-morbidities for people above 45 years