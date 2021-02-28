As India Gears For Phase 2 Of Vaccination; See List Of Co-morbidities For Those Above 45

Quick links:
As the second round of COVD-19 vaccination will begin in India from March 1, people within the age of 45 to 59 years with specific co-morbidities will also be a part of the vaccination drive. On Saturday, the government released the list of 20 co-morbidities that will be covered in the inoculation drive. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted and informed about the second phase of India's largest vaccination drive.
Next phase of world's #LargestVaccineDrive against #COVID19 begins on March 1, set to cover:— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 27, 2021
🔹All citizens above 60 years of age
🔸Citizens aged 45-59 years with specified co-morbidities@MoHFW_INDIA#We4Vaccine #LargestVaccinationDrive #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/2tsPsKK3TV
Dr Harsh Vardhan also informed that the government has fixed the price of Covid vaccines at private hospitals and will be free of charge at the government hospitals. He tweeted in Hindi, "MoHFW_INDIA has issued guidelines for vaccines in private hospitals. Under this, the maximum vaccine fee has been fixed at Rs 250 per dose. Whereas all government hospitals will get the vaccine free of cost."
.@MoHFW_INDIA ने प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में लगने वाले टीके के लिए दिशानिर्देश ज़ारी कर दिए हैं। इसके तहत टीके का शुल्क अधिकतम 250 रुपये प्रति डोज़ तय किया गया है।— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 27, 2021
जबकि सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में टीका मुफ़्त में लगेगा।@PMOIndia #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/YVJbDPEBCq
According to the Union health ministry, a large number of private facilities will be involved in order to boost up the vaccination drive. Around 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals are empanelled under State Govts. the government will also use medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers for the vaccination drive. Health Insurance Schemes have been given permission to participate as Covid Vaccination Centers.
List of 20 co-morbidities for people above 45 years