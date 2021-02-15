As LPG Price Rises, Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre; Says 'Govt Is Looting Public For Two'

After the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder in Delhi was increased by Rs 50 per unit, making the new price Rs 769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at the Centre and said that the government is "looting" from the public. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Loot from the public, development of only 2."

READ | Reacting To Tapas Roy's Remark, Adhir Ranjan Advises Him To Quit TMC And Join Congress

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike

The Congress leader also shared a news clipping of the newspaper along with his tweet, which reported LPG price rise. It is important to note here that this is the second price hike in the month of February. Earlier on February 4, the oil marketing companies had increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities. The rise in the price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all-time high. The cooking gas is derived from crude oil and natural gas.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out At TMC; Says 'Mamata Govt Wants To Turn Bengal Into Bangladesh'

Petrol & diesel prices rise

Petrol and diesel prices soared to record highs on Friday after rates were hiked for the 4th day in a row. Petrol price was increased by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This took petrol price to an all-time high of Rs 88.14 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 94.64 in Mumbai.

READ | Govt Being Insensitive To Woes Of People: Cong On LPG Price Hike



Meanwhile, Diesel rates rose to Rs 78.38 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of Rs 85.32 in Mumbai. In 4 days, prices have gone up by Rs 1.21 per litre for petrol, while diesel has risen by Rs 1.25 a litre. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs. Rates have risen as international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he had said.

Retail petrol rates have risen by Rs 18.57 per litre since mid-March 2020 after the government raised taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Diesel rates have gone up by Rs 16.09.

READ | Argentinian City Makes Salami Larger Than The Statue Of Liberty, Breaks World Record