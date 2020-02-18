Argentinian City Makes Salami Larger Than The Statue Of Liberty, Breaks World Record

A city in Argentina has broken the record of producing the world’s longest salami sausage, according to international media reports. Tandil, located in the eastern part of the country broke the world record after their 99.5-metre meat product dwarfed the US’s Statue of Liberty. The world record-breaking salami, which weighs 278 kilos was later unveiled to onlookers. Those that were present at the unveiling of the salami were even given a chance to taste it during the 37th edition of the Sierra culinary festival, international media reported.

Argentina (Tandil) now holds the record for the largest SALAMI in the world, measuring in at 41.9 meters & 120 kilos pic.twitter.com/HMDkJKwzIK — Allie Lazar (@PickUpTheFork) February 13, 2017

Broke their own record

The Council of Denomination of Origin Salame de Tandil, the organisers of the event, broke their own record where they presented a salami back in 2019 which measured 87.56 meters in length and 262 kilos in weight. According to an official, the gigantic sausage took 36 days and more than 100 people to complete. The sausage which came second measures 87.56 metres in length and weighed 262 kilograms in weight.

Read: Ottawa Woman Known As 'Pro Pizzaboxer' Makes Cameo In 'Parasite'

Read: Calzone Recipe: Easy Steps To Make This Delicious Folded Pizza

Meanwhile, an Italian restaurant in Australia cooked a giant pizza to raise money for firefighters battling the country's extreme bushfires. According to international media reports, Pierre and Rosemary Moio, the brother-sister duo, used a conveyor oven to cook the 338-foot Margherita pizza. They both own Pellegrini's restaurant in New South Wales and created the giant pizza using several 3-foot-ling sheets of dough that later pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Read: Cong Women Workers Cook Food On Earthen Ovens In Market Area To Protest LPG Price Rise

Read: Jharkhand: 300 Students Admitted In Chaibasa Sadar Hospital Due To Food Poisoning

While speaking to an international media outlet, they said that it took them more than four hours to cook the huge rectangular pizza, which was topped with fresh basil, oregano and olive oil. The restaurant then debuted the massive meal at a fair that the restaurant has put on to celebrate the record-breaking event and raise money for the NSW Rural Fire Service.