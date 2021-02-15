Reacting To Tapas Roy's Remark, Adhir Ranjan Advises Him To Quit TMC And Join Congress

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Sunday hit out at TMC MP Tapas Roy over his remark on Onda TMC MLA and advised him to leave the party and join Congress or CPM. While speaking to news agency ANI, Adhir Ranjan said, "I would like to advise the person who said so to leave TMC and join Congress/CPM because TMC will not be able to fight against BJP."

BJP reacts to Tapas Roy's remark

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had also reacted to Roy's remarks and said that TMC has now understood that it cannot win against BJP alone. Dilip Ghosh said, "TMC has understood that it cannot win against BJP if it fights alone. They all (Congress, Left and TMC) should fight together. We are ready to fight in Bengal and bring change."

All of this comes after West Bengal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy in Bankura's Onda on February 12 has said that the Congress and Left cannot put up a fight against the BJP alone and this is the reason that they have entered into an alliance. Tapas Roy said, "They (BJP) are saying that they will rule Bengal. I want to tell Congressmen and Left party leaders that Arup Khan (Onda TMC MLA) will join your procession. Congress and the Left cannot do it alone. You also know that this is not possible with your declining energy. That is why you two have come together."

West Bengal assembly elections

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

(With ANI inputs)