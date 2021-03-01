As PM Modi Gets 1st COVAXIN Jab; Here's All You Must Know About The Bharat Biotech Vaccine

As the second phase of the inoculation drive kick-started in India on March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. PM Modi was administered Bharat BioTech's COVAXIN jab by Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, according to ANI.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Covaxin, a whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine, was found to be safe after its successful Phase-III trials, which witnessed the participation of 22,500 volunteers. The indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

All about COVAXIN

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for its restricted use in an emergency situation. Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, the second is Serum Institute of India's Covishield.

The interim results of the clinical trials indicated that the Indian COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. US-based biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen Inc has also sealed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Covaxin for the United States' market.

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive begins

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities.

The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

