PM Modi Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At AIIMS As 2nd Phase Of Inoculation Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Tweeting a picture of himself receiving the jab, PM Modi said, "remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19."

PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he added. According to ANI, Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat BioTech's COVAXIN vaccine to PM Modi. According to sources, the early morning visit to AIIMS was to avoid inconvenience to commuters and no special route was laid for the Prime Minister.

India will begin the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that will cover 10 crore people across the country from Monday. Vaccinations will be available from March 1 at 10,000 government health centres and around 12,000 private centres.

In the national capital, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin at 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals. The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres while Rs 250 will be charged for it at private health facilities, according to Delhi government officials.

"The vaccination drive will begin from 12 noon on Monday. People aged 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022, and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022, are eligible for vaccination," a senior government official told PTI.

States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of CVCs is available to the citizens, the Union Health Ministry said. The registration begins from March 1 at 9 am. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.

According to a guidance note on Co-WIN2.0 issued by the Health Ministry,states and UTs will decide the target number of doses to be administered in a vaccination cycle, based on already available vaccine doses and additional doses likely to be available in a vaccination cycle.

