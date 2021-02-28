Centre Shares List Of 20 Co-morbidities That Allow Those Over 45yrs To Take COVID Vaccine

India is all set to kickstart the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centres from March 1. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase would be dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities.

A day before the second phase commences, the Union Health Ministry has shared a list of 20 co-morbidities that allow people over 45 years of age to be eligible for the vaccination. It is important to mention that those over 60, are eligible for the vaccination, with or without the co-morbidities mentioned below.

Here are the 20 co-morbidities outlined by the Health Ministry

Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40 percent) Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment Angina and Hypertension/ Diabetes treatment CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment Kidney/Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list End-stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications Decompensated cirrhosis Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/ FEVI <50 percent Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness

Price of vaccine doses at private hospitals capped

Yesterday, in a big relief for the nation, the Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

"Private hospitals functioning as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose. To ramp up COVID vaccination capacity a large number of private facilities are being involved- around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS & other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

