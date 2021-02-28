Centre Shares List Of 20 Co-morbidities That Allow Those Over 45yrs To Take COVID Vaccine

Quick links:
India is all set to kickstart the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centres from March 1. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase would be dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities.
A day before the second phase commences, the Union Health Ministry has shared a list of 20 co-morbidities that allow people over 45 years of age to be eligible for the vaccination. It is important to mention that those over 60, are eligible for the vaccination, with or without the co-morbidities mentioned below.
Yesterday, in a big relief for the nation, the Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.
"Private hospitals functioning as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose. To ramp up COVID vaccination capacity a large number of private facilities are being involved- around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS & other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
