Govt Releases List Of Hospitals Part Of COVID Vaccination Drive From March 1; Check Here

The Centre on February 27 released a list of private hospitals which will be part of the vaccination programme against Covid-19 starting from March 1. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan affirmed that around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, over 600 hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals under State Government Health Insurance Scheme can participate as COVID-19 vaccination centres.

In conversation with the Health Secretaries of States and Union Territories on vaccination of age-appropriate groups, Bhushan said that to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination capacity, a lot of private facilities are being brought to use.

Talking about the nation-wide vaccination program that is all set to expand to citizens above 60 years of age and those within the age bracket of 45-59 years with co-morbidities from March 1, he said, "Health Departments have already initiated dialogue with these hospitals so that they can participate in the vaccination drive as CVCs."

"A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority," he added.

Further, he said that there would be government facilities that will be put to use as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health sub-centers, and Health and Wellness Centres. GEo reference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the states.

Lists of hospitals to function as CVCs

The list of hospitals under PM-JAY: https://pmjay.gov.in/covid-vaccination-hospitals

Vaccination procedure

The Central government has also said that states were explained the three methods of registration—advanced self-registration, onsite registration, and facilitated cohort registration.

The private hospitals functioning as CVCs can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose along with electronic and financial management mechanisms in this regard. User names and passwords to be provided to the private facilities to facilitate effective use of Co-WIN 2.0, as discussed in the meeting.

Also, the mapping of private facilities with the nearest cold chain points to ensure seamless flow of vaccine was explained to the states.

System of Certifying for people co-morbidities within 45-59 years

The system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within 45-59 years of age group was also explained, as per which the simplified one-page certificate can be signed by any registered medical practitioner and then either be uploaded on the Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVCs.

