As PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Bridge, Sanjay Mishra shares emotional story of its history

Sanjay Mishra shared an interesting story on the significance of the Kosi Bridge, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 12 rail projects in Bihar on Friday. The veteran actor recalled how his grandfather had shared the story of the bridge, built by the Britishers in 1887, getting destroyed in the 1934 floods-earthquake.

Calling it a ’big achievement’ after no headway on the construction for decades, he made a promise to the government that the people of Mithila will take care of the bridge.

Sanjay Mishra shares relevance of Kosi Bridge

In a video message, Sanjay Mishra said, “I am from Mithila, which is known for its knowledge, madhubani and for its culture and music. My grandfather used to share that in 1887, the Britishers had built a metre gauge bridge of 250 feet long. Then in 1934, during floods and earthquakes in the Koshi River, the bridge got destroyed. No one tried to build the bridge again.

"Though my grandfather is no more there with us, his dream has been fulfilled. The Indian government has given the country and Bihar a gift. Kosi Rail Mahasetu, which is 2 kilometre long, and compare it to the 250 feet long then, that was also a big thing, but this is a grand success. We make a promise to the Indian government that we will consider this our own and take care of it” the All The Best actor said.

During the Prime Minister’s address to the nation about the inauguration of 12 rail line and electrification projects, the leader had a specific mention about the Kosi Bridge, as he dedicated it to the nation.

The construction of the historic Kosi bridge of 1.9 kilometre was completed at the cost of Rs 516 crore. The bridge brings down the distance between Nirmali and Saraigarh regions from 298 kilometres to 22 kilometres and links the Kosi and Mithila regions. The bridge also brings down its distance to cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, apart from playing a strategic role on the Indo-Nepal border.

Some of the other highlights of PM’s announcement included two new rail lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed as well as a third line project between Barh and Bakhatiarpur.

Projects of the railway electrification of Muzaffarpur- Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Khagaria, Bhagalpur- Shivnarayanpur and Samastipur-Jaynagar rail lines were also announced on Sunday.

