Sanjay Mishra Starrer 'Bahut Hua Samman' To Soon Get A Release On OTT Platform

Sanjay Mishra has been one of the most reputed actors of the film industry. He is currently prepping up for his upcoming film, Bahut Hua Sammaan. The movie has been getting a lot of attention from the media and is soon going to be released on a leading internet streaming platform. Read more to know about Sanjay Mishra starrer, Bahut Hua Sammaan.

Also Read | Neena Gupta's Latest Post With Sanjay Mishra Will Make Fans Smile; Watch Video

Sanjay Mishra's upcoming Bahut Hua Sammaan

Sanjay Mishra’s Bahut Hua Sammaan will also feature two renowned actors including Ram Kapoor and Raghav Juyal. The film is being directed by Ashish R. Shukla who has worked his way up from being a creative head on DevD. The makers of the movie spoke revealed some details about the upcoming project. The director hinted that the film could get an online release. That is, the movie will be released on an OTT platform due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Ashish said that he hopes that the film will release on a leading platform as soon as possible. He said that the film was supposed to release by summer itself but was pushed due to the lockdown.

Source: PR

Also Read | Sanjay Mishra Reveals That Pankaj Kapur Not Sharing His Lunch On Set Would Bother Him

When the director was asked to describe the film, he said that it is an exciting caper comedy based in Benaras. According to Ashish Shukla, Bahut Hua Sammaan is a satirical comedy that revolves around the story of two Mechanical engineering students. These characters are played by Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan who have gained popularity through TVF’s Cubicles. These two then decide to rob a bank as per a masterplan which was carried out by the character played by Sanjay Mishra. The director also praised the actors for their performance and mentioned that they had immense fun on the sets where they kept playing, experimenting, and improvising scenes.

Also Read | Sanjay Mishra Posts A Video From The Time He Was 20; Says The Songs Are The Same Even Now

Movies getting an OTT platform release

Just like this film, other Bollywood projects are also opting for an online release. Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest Dil Bechara takes the lead for the release of a number of Bollywood movies being released on Disney+ Hotstar. An entertainment portal has recently revealed that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 are all going to be released on the OTT platform along with Dil Bechara. Similarly, Varun Dhawan starrer, Collie No 1 is also speculated to be released on this online streaming platform. Thus it can be usual to see some blockbusters getting a platform on some of the leading online streaming platforms.

Also Read | Paulo Coelho Leaves Sanjay Mishra Emotional With 'Kamyaab' Review, Celebrities Feel Proud

Also Read | Sanjay Mishra Opens Up On Kaamyaab's Success, Says He Is Happy About Its Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.