As PM Modi Rides Arjun Mark 1A Tank, DRDO Hopes To Get More Orders From Indian Army

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a ride on made-in-India Arjun tank, the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) expressed hope of getting orders from the Indian Army to supply 118 Arjun Mark 1As. The associate director of the Combat Vehicle Research Development Research Establishments laboratory of DRDO in Chennai, V Balaguru, said that he along with other colleagues felt really proud to see PM Modi taking a ride in the Arjun Tank.

Balaguru said, "We were really proud to see the Prime Minister taking a ride in the Arjun tank in the deserts of Jaisalmer. We are now hoping that the Army would soon be placing orders for two more regiments of Arjun Mark 1A tanks."

READ | Congress' Acharya Pramod Quips 'is Obama A Modi Bhakt'; Calls Rahul Gandhi 'God' Of Party

Made-in-India Arjun Mark 1A tank

Arjun Mark 1A Tank is an indigenously made tanker by DRDO for the Indian Army. This tank is a third-generation main battle rank, which is named after 'Arjun', the archer prince who is one of the main protagonists of the epic Mahabharata. Balaguru informed that this tank has 72 more features as compared to its older version. 'It has the capability of taking care of anti-tank min on its own with its mine ploughs,' he added.

READ | PM Modi Announces $1 Million Aid To Covid-19 Response Fund At ASEAN Summit

Giving more details of Arjun Mark 1A tank, Balguru said that the tank commander can operate 12.7-inch air defence gun through a remote control without exposing himself to enemy fire. The two existing Arjun tanks have been deployed around Jaisalmer as a part of an armoured brigade. So far, the Indian Army had inducted 124 Arjun tanks and all of them have been deployed in the deserts of Jaisalmer, along the border with Pakistan. READ | PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Jawans At Jaisalmer; CDS, COAS & BSF Chief To Accompany

PM Modi takes a ride on Arjun Mark 1A tank

#WATCH | Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer, earlier today.



He was in Longewala to celebrate #Diwali with security forces. pic.twitter.com/n77KRdIZfQ — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday boarded a tank while celebrating Diwali with the soldiers of the Western border in Longewala, Jaisalmer. During his visit to the Longewala border outpost, the Prime Minister met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts while protecting the country.

READ | DRDO's QRSAM Achieves Milestone, Hits Pilotless Target Aircraft In Test In Odisha

(With ANI inputs)