DRDO's QRSAM Achieves Milestone, Hits Pilotless Target Aircraft In Test In Odisha

As India surpasses new benchmarks with indigenous defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test-fired Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System as it achieved a major milestone by directly hitting the target at a medium-range & medium altitude. The launch of QRSAM was conducted at 3.50 PM from ITR Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. Various DRDO labs such as DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE(E), IRDE, ITR were a part of the test.

According to the statement, the target i.e. Banshee Pilotless aircraft tracked from the farthest range and missile was launched when the target was within kill zone, achieving the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF Seeker guidance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary DD R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO Scientists for the achievement. The statement added that the missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro-Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries.

Just days back, DRDO successfully test-fired a new version of the Pinaka rocket system from the same testing location in Odisha. A total of six rockets were launched in quick succession, meeting "complete mission objectives". The premier defence research agency has been instrumental in strengthening the Indian Armed Forces and Defence capabilities.

Other Missiles successfully fired by DRDO are:

Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle -- 7 Sept

ABHYAS-High Speed Expendable Aerial Target -- 22 Sept

Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile -- 22 Sept

Night trial of strategic missile Prithvi II -- 23 Sept

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos -- 30 Sep

Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile -- 1 Oct

Supersonic Shaurya strategic missile -- 3 Oct

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo -- 5 Oct

Anti Radiation Missile -- 9 Oct

Pinaka Rocket System -- 4 Nov

India-China LAC face-off

These tests and the ramping up of the defence infrastructure comes amid the volatile situation at the Ladakh region where the Indian Army and the Chinese Army have been engaging in violent face-offs as China tries to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

