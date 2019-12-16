Uttar Pradesh: Police Tightens Security In Noida After Violent Protests In Jamia Millia

A day after the protests outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University took a violent turn, the police have tightened security in the adjoining areas of Noida in order to maintain law and order. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Budh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, "The Noida police have been kept on alert, additional Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been formed. We are well equipped to tackle any law and order situation. We are in contact with the public to ensure no rumours are spread." He further added that strict action will be taken against all those who will restore to rumours through any social media platforms.

Jamia protests over CAA

People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. On Sunday, the police claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. Further, students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station.

What is CAA?

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Act was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

Nationwide protests

Several violent protests have erupted in Assam and West Bengal as well over the implementation of the CAA. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, North and South 24 Parganas districts. Further, Assam has been witnessing violent clashes since Wednesday with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and so on. The internet services have also been suspended in several districts of Assam.

