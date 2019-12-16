TISS Students Protest In Solidarity With Jamia University Against Delhi Police's Action

Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Monday boycotted their classes and came to the streets to rally against the 'attack' by Delhi Police on Jamia Millia Islamia University students in New Delhi, while they were protesting against the new citizenship law.

Clashes between police personnel and the student protestors of Jamia University broke out on Friday, which led to the detention of over fifty students, leaving 60 people injured. The incident stirred up anger in students of various universities including TISS who protested against the 'violence' by the Delhi Police.

"We are carrying out this rally to protest against the attack on the students of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). They were brutally attacked. We cannot keep quiet seeing the brutality that happened there," one of the protestors told the media.

Students raised slogans condemning the Delhi Police for 'attacking' the students. A clash between Delhi Police officers and protestors over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. University administration officials alleged that the police later entered the campus and harassed the students.

This sparked off a series of protests across universities in different parts of India. The protesters contend that the Act seeks to discriminate on the basis of religion. The students of JMI and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had also staged a protest at the Police Head Quarters on Sunday after clashes at the Jamia campus.

Clash at Jamia Millia University

Jamia Millia Islamia University had turned into a battlefield on Friday after students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, clashed with the police. Fifty students were detained while stopping protestors at the varsity gate and preventing them from carrying out their march.

The students, who were lathi-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. However, the protestors alleged that police resorted to stone-pelting first and students threw stones in response to the attack.

Student against CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The act applies to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There were severe clashes in the national capital against the act on Sunday. People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured.

(With inputs from ANI)