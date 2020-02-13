MASSIVE: Crumbling Congress Acknowledges Post-Delhi Infighting, Whips Netas For Blamegame

As the buzz of discontent grows ever louder in Congress following a disastrous wipeout in the Delhi Assembly election, the party on Wednesday disapproved of the "blame game" among leaders and said if they would have introspected on their own role in the election campaign, things would have been different.

Speaking to media, Congress' communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said, "We (Congress) will go to the drawing board, to the last worker of the Congress party in Delhi to win back public support. I have seen some remarks of certain leaders. On behalf of the party, we want to categorically state that Congress strongly disapproves of the blame game, the allegation and counter-allegations being hurled against each other by Delhi leaders."

Introspect

He added, "It would have been better if Congress leaders in Delhi and elsewhere would have introspected at their own role, their own responsibility, their own commitment to the party and defined their own duties to the election campaign, they would have been sorted out themselves."

Rift out open

On Wednesday, Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko offered his resignation, and told Republic TV that he was taking a 'moral responsibility' for the defeat. Concurrently, Delhi Congress Committee President Subhash Chopra, too, resigned from his post. As AAP bagged 62 seats in the assembly election result, Sharmistha Mukherjee, party's Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee questioned former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for gloating over AAP's victory, rather than showing concern over Congress' 'drubbing'.

Congress' Delhi debacle

Congress' performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5% of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits. The 2020 Delhi Assembly polls mark further decline for the Congress party that governed the state for three consecutive terms under the leadership of the late Sheila Dikshit since 1998. In the 2013 election, its tally fell from 43 to just 8 seats, followed by a complete wipeout in 2015.

