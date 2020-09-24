Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor calls Khag BDC Chairman's killing 'an attempt to spread fear'

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn the killing of the BDC (Block Development Council) Chairman Bhupinder Singh. While calling it a 'heinous act' Manoj Sinha said that the crime was an attempt to spread fear amongst the people while destroying the 'atmosphere of peace and progress'.

Sinha further added that there is no way to justify such an attack and that there is no place in this world for the 'perpetrators of violence'. The Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, also promised that justice will be served while expressing condolences to the family of the BDC Chairman from Khag Budgam. Bhupinder Singh was shot at by the terrorists at his home in Dalwash village of block Khag of Budgam district and later succumbed to his injuries.

I strongly condemned the killing of BDC Chairman from Khag Budgam,Bhupinder Singh.

My deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) September 24, 2020

The heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and vitiate the atmosphere of peace and progress. There can be no justification for such attacks.The society does not have any space for perpetrators of violence and those involved in this cowardly act shall be brought to justice. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) September 24, 2020

Khag BDC Chairman Killed by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir

Khag BDC Chairman Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists on Wednesday outside his ancestral home located in Dalwash village of Jammu & Kashmir after being fired upon at a close range. As per sources, he was an Independent supported by the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party. The BDC chairman was a protected person as informed by the J&K police.

Read | J&K: Khag BDC Chairman Bhupinder Singh Killed By Terrorists In Dalwash Village

Read | Lok Sabha Passes Jammu And Kashmir Official Languages Bill

In a statement about the incident, J&K Police stated, "Today at around 1945 hrs, terrorists fired upon BDC Chairman Khag Budgam Shri Bhupinder Singh, who died on spot. The said PP had 2 PSOs from DPL Budgam. He had dropped the PSOs in police station Khag and had proceeded towards his residence in Aloochibagh Srinagar. However, without informing the police, the said PP moved to Village Dalwash (ancestral home) where he was attacked upon."

Read | Terrorists Kill BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday In South Kashmir's Kulgam District

Read | Jammu & Kashmir LG Calls For Speedy Implementation Of NEP

BJP Sarpanch shot dead in J&K

Earlier on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence at Vessy in Qazigund in the Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir. According to sources, he succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. Khanday was living in a secured migrant camp along with several other Sarpanchs and was planning on visiting his house and was shot at just 20 meters away from that location.

Read | Jammu & Kashmir Police Arrest Two Terrorists Associated With Al-Bader Outfit; Recover Cash

Read | Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Pulwama

(With inputs from ANI)