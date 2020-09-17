Maha Assembly Threatens Arnab Goswami With Breach Of Privilege, Here’s His Statement

As Republic Media Network continues to fight for truth and justice in the Sushant death case, a shocking and brazen attempt has been made to block Republic TV's right to report. Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday sent a 60-page letter to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over breach of privilege.

Responding to Maharashtra Assembly's privilege motion against him, Arnab Goswami asserted his right to question Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. He stated that in response to the 60-page letter issued by the Maharashtra Assembly alleging 'Breach of privilege', he will continue to question elected representatives including Uddhav Thackeray. Upholding his right to report, he affirmed that the Constitution was the right of every citizen.

Here is Arnab's full statement:

I want to speak to the people of India. The Maharashtra assembly has sent me a 60 page letter asking me why I am questioning the Chief Minister, and threatening me with jail and breach of privilege. I have decided to fight this. I will continue to question Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives and I will continue to fight them. I will fight them in the Court, but never give in to such undemocratic practices. The Constitution is not a gift given to anyone, it is the right of every citizen. I will continue to uphold that right, ask my questions and exercise the right to report.

Republic crew 'illegally detained'

Previously on September 8, Republic TV reporter Anuj Kumar along with VJ Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. In the wee hours of September 9, Maharashtra police detained all three to four-day custody. Initially, Republic was not given a remand copy by the Maharashtra police, which delayed in procuring bail. Anuj was being interrogated in police custody at Karjat - asking him to reveal his sources, lead and the story he was pursuing, while denying him legal representation.

After six days of detainment, all three crew members were granted bail by a Khalapur court on Monday. The court has levied a small bail bond for their release and has imposed no restriction on the team's travel. Moreover, the National Human Rights Commission registered a case in New Delhi on the complaint filed by Republic Media Network regarding the violation committed by the Maharashtra police by the crew's illegal detainment, issuing a notice to the Maharashtra government.

